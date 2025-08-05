Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.2%

EPAC opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.