Assetmark Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 312.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assurant by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,603,000 after acquiring an additional 420,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 1,499.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,375,000 after acquiring an additional 322,608 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Assurant by 20,818.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,290,000 after acquiring an additional 306,650 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Assurant by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,370,000 after acquiring an additional 156,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $188.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.50. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.63 and a 1 year high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

