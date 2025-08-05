Assetmark Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 131.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOR. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

