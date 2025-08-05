Assetmark Inc. Has $38,000 Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in WPP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WPP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in WPP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

