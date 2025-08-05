Assetmark Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 11,510.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $116,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,021.80. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,656.70. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,937. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.64. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.