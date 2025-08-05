Assetmark Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,010 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

EXI opened at $167.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $968.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.59. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $171.54.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

