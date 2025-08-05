Assetmark Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 1,748.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.2755 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

