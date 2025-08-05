Assetmark Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1,847.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 26,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 333.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.71 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

