Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 763.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nokia alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 41.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 1,403.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 339,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 317,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

Nokia Price Performance

NOK opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 293.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Nokia Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.