Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 323.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 169,499 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 408.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.