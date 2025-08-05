Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of BATS XVV opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $425.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

