Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LRND opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.07.

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 large-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. LRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

