Assetmark Inc. Purchases 826 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

