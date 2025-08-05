Assetmark Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 119,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $154.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.