Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 443.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 342,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 822,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 21.5%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.