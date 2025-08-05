Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,063,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 602,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

DD opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

