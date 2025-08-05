Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Loews alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth $224,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 589.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2,074.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Loews

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.