Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. FMR LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170,649 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,872 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,665,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,562,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,942,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,010,000 after buying an additional 1,559,749 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JD.com Trading Up 2.3%
JD.com stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
