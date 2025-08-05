Assetmark Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 19.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Community Financial System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Community Financial System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial System during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:CBU opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.80. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Community Financial System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.23%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

