Assetmark Inc. Sells 818 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

