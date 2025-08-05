Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,124 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Okta by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after buying an additional 135,110 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Arete Research raised Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

