Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 924 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

