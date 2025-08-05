Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $590,000 Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:NVT opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

