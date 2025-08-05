Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $593,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of JHSC opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.