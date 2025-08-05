Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $595,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 375.8% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,994 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 139,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 136,544 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

