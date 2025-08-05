Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GBF opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.46 and a 1-year high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

