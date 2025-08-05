Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 343,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,651,000.

XMLV opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

