Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lazard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,429,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 483,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 487,574 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,284,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,137,000 after purchasing an additional 638,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lazard by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,140,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.35. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $61.14.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

