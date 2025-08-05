Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,746 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

