Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 41,439 Shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,439 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 679,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.10. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

