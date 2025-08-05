Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,000 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 288.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

