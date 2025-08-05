Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Avantor has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 100,262,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,952,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,887,000 after acquiring an additional 983,172 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,969,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,321,000 after acquiring an additional 608,806 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,644 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,131,000 after acquiring an additional 443,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

