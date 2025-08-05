Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. Avantor has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,000 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Avantor by 19.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 595,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,790 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 101.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

