Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Avantor has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. Avantor’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $928,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Avantor by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avantor by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,842,000 after buying an additional 8,578,493 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,439 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,813 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

