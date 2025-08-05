Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Evercore ISI

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avantor has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,000. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Avantor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Avantor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Avantor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.