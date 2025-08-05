Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT opened at $33.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after purchasing an additional 279,064 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,513,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avient by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,871,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 62,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at about $50,471,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

