AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,700 shares, agrowthof265.3% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Trading Down 10.9%
Shares of AXIM opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
