AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,700 shares, agrowthof265.3% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of AXIM opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc engages in the development and sale of diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

