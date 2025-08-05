B. Riley Estimates Lam Research’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of LRCX opened at $98.41 on Monday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,039.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.