Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,764 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

SRI opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

