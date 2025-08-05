Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,364,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,209,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OR Royalties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,683,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of OR Royalties by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 578,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. OR Royalties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

