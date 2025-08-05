Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:BZH opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.09. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.47 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director John J. Kelley III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,215.50. The trade was a 169.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,212,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $4,149,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

