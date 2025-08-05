Beyond Meat (BYND) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $85.71 million for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beyond Meat Trading Up 5.6%
NASDAQ BYND opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $9.24.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
