Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) & BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Head to Head Analysis

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Blue Owl Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.68 million 1.78 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital $1.60 billion 4.51 $741.06 million $1.55 9.09

Profitability

Blue Owl Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

This table compares BTC Digital and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital -24.34% -9.68% -8.40% Blue Owl Capital 39.42% 11.72% 4.99%

Risk and Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of 5.05, meaning that its stock price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BTC Digital and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 3 4 3 3.00

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $15.6429, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats BTC Digital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market and upper middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment. It seeks to invest in investments with maturities typically between three and ten years. It seeks to make investments generally ranging in size between $20 million and $250 million.

