Brokers Issue Forecasts for CGI Group FY2026 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the technology company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.49. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. CGI Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

GIB stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. CGI Group has a 1-year low of $92.85 and a 1-year high of $122.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in CGI Group by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

