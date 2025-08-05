Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. Bruker has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Bruker by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,820,000 after buying an additional 1,843,294 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,598,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after buying an additional 884,423 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 383,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,081,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bruker by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after buying an additional 1,420,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

