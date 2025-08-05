Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, agrowthof375.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVVBY stock opened at C$61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.62. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$54.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.58.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

