Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, agrowthof375.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
BVVBY stock opened at C$61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.62. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$54.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.58.
About Bureau Veritas
