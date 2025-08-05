Capital One Financial Estimates PANW FY2026 Earnings

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.32. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,356,888.56. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,474 shares of company stock valued at $88,420,934 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

