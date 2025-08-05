CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 695.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $144,570.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,214.56. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $164,567.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,809.59. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

