Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $53.41. Approximately 3,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZMWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

