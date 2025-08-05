Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 131.9% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 152.2% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Celanese by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Celanese Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

